One of the weirder controversies in recent years has been the panic about the influx of so-called “nepo-babies” in the film industry. On the occasion of Maya Hawke suggesting there’s nothing she can do about her parentage so she’s not going to worry about it, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter …
The Nepo-Baby Panic
The Nepo-Baby Panic
Jun 07, 2024
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
