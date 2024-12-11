Recently in The Bulwark:

ON SUNDAY, WHEN A GOP SENATOR was asked whether Pete Hegseth’s excessive drinking could imperil his ability to serve as secretary of defense the senator responded that members of Congress and people in the news media drink a lot too. He encouraged the media to “move on” from such questions. A fellow Republican senator who had concerns about allegations of sexual assault facing Hegseth is now the target of an online mob demanding she consent to giving him one of the most important jobs on the planet.

THE ASSAD REGIME’S HALF-CENTURY reign of terror over Syria came to an end Sunday when Bashar al-Assad fled to the arms of his patron, Russia. The anti-Assad forces, led by Hay’at Tahir al-Sham (HTS), a radical Sunni Islamic terror group with deep ties to al Qaeda and the Islamic State, appeared to take control of the government. The Taliban have already congratulated their HTS brethren.

DONALD TRUMP’S ANNOUNCEMENT last month of Stanford professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as his nominee to be the next director of the National Institutes of Health further intensified the controversy—and alarm—about what the second Trump administration will mean for American science and medicine. Consider the nominees for the most prominent federal health posts: Bhattacharya at the NIH, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of health and human services, former Florida Congressman Dr. David Weldon at the CDC, Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Marty Makary at the FDA, and former Fox News personality Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as surgeon general. This is, unmistakably, a takeover of the public health establishment by COVID-19 contrarians—or, if you prefer, by COVID cranks.

NO CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRAT has been as willing to accept and oblige Elon Musk in his MAGA turn as Rep. Ro Khanna. The Californian, whose district includes Silicon Valley, has encouraged his fellow party members not to decamp from Musk’s platform, X. He’s praised Musk as a disruptive force for good in the electric vehicle and space industries. And he’s spoken about his desire to work collaboratively with Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” as it looks to slash $2 trillion from government expenditures.

Happy Tuesday! An unseasonably warm day here as the Queen City celebrates the Bengals getting out bungled by the Cowboys. During the game, star QB Joe Burrow, whose recent purchase of a Dark Knight Batmobile Tumbler, had his house robbed (NBC).

ΤΑ ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΕΡΧΟΝΤΑΙ! Kimberly Guilfoyle, apparently no longer with DJTJ, is going to be appointed as Ambassador to… Greece? (CNN)

“Assad’s files, should they be carefully preserved, could hold a witch’s brew of secrets with current relevance to us.” Including ones, potentially, that could impact our nominations early next year (SpyTalk)

Why Juan Soto's unfathomably huge Mets contract… is making so many people mad. (Anthony Fisher, MSNBC)

"I quit my first job at Frisch's because the manager yelled at me…” “It's funny because I spent the rest of my life in jobs where I get yelled at." Tom Synan, a police chief in nearby Newtown, remembers his first job. (Cinti Enquirer)

The Voice of Milhouse… on Saying Goodbye to ‘The Simpsons’ (NYT 🎁 )

Katz’s Deli… Gets its first commercial, and it’s great.

BYU’s star Jewish quarterback Jake Retzlaff… scores sponsorship deal with Manischewitz (JTA)

These Cybertruck fails… will warm your heart this holiday season (Daily Show)

Why Democrats Got the Politics of Immigration… So Wrong for So Long (Rogé Karma, The Atlantic🎁 )

