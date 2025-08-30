The One Trait That Predicts Trump Support (w/ Matthew MacWilliams)

Sam Stein is joined by Matthew MacWilliams to discuss his foreshadowing 2016 article in Politico Magazine linking support for Donald Trump to authoritarian tendencies. They discuss how fear activates authoritarian dispositions, the role of social media in amplifying Trump’s message, the dangers of America’s current drift toward authoritarianism, and if there’s anything that can be done to stop it.

Read Matthew MacWilliams’ 2016 piece, “The One Weird Trait That Predicts Whether You’re a Trump Supporter”

