The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice Forsyth's avatar
Janice Forsyth
22m

I think it's important that Bill used the word sadistic. That is indeed what is going on with ICE.

Reply
Share
Karl G's avatar
Karl G
25m

"So if ICE needs to stop what it is doing, it’s Democrats in Congress who need to try to do their best to stop it"

Democrats can *try* to stop it. Republicans actually can. And won't.

Reply
Share
5 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture