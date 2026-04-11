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‘The Pitt’ Star Ned Brower Knew the ICE Episode Was Important (w/ Ned Brower & Karen Tulin)

Adrian Carrasquillo's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Adrian Carrasquillo and Sonny Bunch
Apr 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Ned Brower from The Pitt and Karen Tumlin of the Justice Action Center join The Bulwark's hosts Sonny Bunch and Adrian Carrasquillo to discuss the impact of the "ICE episode"—and the Trump policies that it shone a light on. They discuss the reality behind ICE showing up in hospitals, what changed in U.S. policy, and why viewers—and real doctors and nurses—responded so strongly.

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