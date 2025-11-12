The Bulwark

The Redistricting Twist No One Saw Coming (w/ Dave Wasserman)

Nov 12, 2025
Tim Miller talks with Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman about how Democrats are quietly racking up wins in the redistricting wars—from Utah’s shock court ruling to key shifts in Virginia and California—and what it all means for control of the House in 2026.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

