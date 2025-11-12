The Redistricting Twist No One Saw Coming (w/ Dave Wasserman)

Tim Miller talks with Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman about how Democrats are quietly racking up wins in the redistricting wars—from Utah’s shock court ruling to key shifts in Virginia and California—and what it all means for control of the House in 2026.



