The Republican’s Big Lie Regarding Healthcare

Oct 01, 2025
Republicans are pushing a false talking point during the government shutdown: that Democrats want to fund “free healthcare for illegal immigrants.” Jonathan Cohn explains why that’s simply not true.

Tickets to Bulwark Live in DC (10/8) with Sarah, Tim and JVL are on sale now at https://TheBulwark.com/events.

