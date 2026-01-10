The Bulwark

The Right is Now AGAINST Free Speech on Campus (w/ Alex Bronzini-Vender)

Tim Miller
Jan 10, 2026
Tim Miller talks with Harvard student and New York Times op-ed writer Alex Bronzini-Vender about the new campus speech crackdown and why it’s now being driven by Republicans, not the left. They dig into how anti-woke politics and federal pressure are reshaping campus life and how the right has adopted the same speech-policing tactics it once condemned.

