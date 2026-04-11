The Sad, Mad GOP Base (with Amy Walter)

If there’s a blue wave in the 2026 elections, it’ll be either because new people start voting for Democrats, or the current Republican base gets sad and stays home. So we convened a focus group of 2020 and 2024 Trump voters who are unhappy with his administration to give you a sample of the kind of despair that could keep Republicans home in November. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, returns to the show to break down the midterm landscape.

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

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