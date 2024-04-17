The Bulwark
The Next Level
The Trial of Donald J. Trump
1
0:00
-54:48

The Trial of Donald J. Trump

The Next Level audio edition.
A.B. Stoddard
,
Tim Miller
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 17, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Speaker Mike Johnson is battling Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt to oust him while also crafting legislation to give foreign allies aid, a tall task given how continually chaotic his slim majority has been.

Plus, jurors are selected for Donald Trump's trial, while JVL and A.B., subbing in for Sarah, give their thoughts on Tim's interview with Ross Douthat.

Leave a comment

Get tickets to see Sarah, Tim & JVL in person at TWO upcoming Bulwark Live events— Philadelphia (May 1) and D.C. (May 15) with the George Conway here: TheBulwark.com/events

Bulwark+ members can watch Sarah, Tim and JVL record this ad-free video edition here.

1 Comment
The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Sleepy Don Can’t Handle his Trial!
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
The 1860s are Back!
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Enemies and Traitors Working Together
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Andrew Egger
The Big Lie is Hiring Up!
  Jonathan V. LastTim Miller, and Will Saletan
NBC News Hires Ronna McDaniel
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Ohio Says Goodbye to Anything Other Than MAGA
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
Trump Desperate to Find Someone to Pay his Bond!
  A.B. Stoddard and Jonathan V. Last