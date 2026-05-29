The White House Accused Me of Being a Foreign Agent. Seriously.

Tim Miller reacts after the official White House account suggested he should be investigated under FARA over his commentary on the Iran war. He also breaks down the Trump administration’s escalating use of the DOJ against critics, including a criminal investigation against E. Jean Carroll, and explains why he believes the White House is lashing out as the Iran negotiations unravel.

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The Bulwark Podcast with E Jean Carrol

Matthew Petti for Reason: Does Reporting Bad News About the Iran War Make You a Foreign Agent?



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