There Was NO Imminent Threat from Iran (w/ Erin Banco)

Sam Stein talks with Reuters national security reporter Erin Banco about how the U.S. ended up at war with Iran—and why the official story doesn’t hold up. Intelligence assessments didn’t show an imminent threat, but the administration moved forward anyway after months of pressure, shifting justifications, and a last-minute decision from Trump.

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