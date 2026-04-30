This Democrat Smells Blood in Deep Red Florida (w/ Bale Dalton)

Tim Miller talks with Navy veteran and former NASA Chief of Staff Bale Dalton, who’s running for Congress in a deep red Florida district Democrats usually ignore—but may now be in play. They dig into his opponent, Rep. Cory Mills' the mountain of scandals and lies, and why Trump-era chaos could open the door for an upset.



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