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This Democrat Smells Blood in Deep Red Florida (w/ Bale Dalton)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Apr 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller talks with Navy veteran and former NASA Chief of Staff Bale Dalton, who’s running for Congress in a deep red Florida district Democrats usually ignore—but may now be in play. They dig into his opponent, Rep. Cory Mills' the mountain of scandals and lies, and why Trump-era chaos could open the door for an upset.

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