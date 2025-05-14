The Bulwark

The Bulwark

This Is the Most Obvious Corruption Ever (w/ Sen. Brian Schatz)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
May 14, 2025
∙ Paid
Sam Stein is joined by Senator Brian Schatz to break down the $400 million “gift” from Qatar to Donald Trump, raising serious constitutional and ethical red flags. They discuss how Democrats (and even some Republicans) are condemning it, and how this kind of blatant grift fits into the larger pattern of Trump-era corruption.

