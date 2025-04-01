This Isn’t a Mistake — It’s Evil

Tim Miller takes on the latest disgrace from the Trump administration: the U.S. government knowingly deported a legal immigrant—a father and husband to US citizens—to a brutal prison in El Salvador. He had legal protection. He had no criminal record. ICE admitted it was an “administrative error.”

And yet they’re doing nothing to bring him back.

Please, do your part now: Contact your elected officials and demand accountability: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

