Kevin Hassett Busted Covering For Trump’s Jobs Fraud

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
Aug 04, 2025
4
Will Saletan exposes Donald Trump’s authoritarian tactics after Trump fires the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics for reporting accurate—but politically inconvenient—job numbers. Even worse, Trump’s top economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, steps in to shamelessly defend Trump’s lies about the data, proving himself the ultimate apparatchik.

