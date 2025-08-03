The Bulwark

Bulwark on Sunday: Republicans Can’t Escape Epstein Questions at Home

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol
Joe Perticone
Aug 03, 2025
Bill Kristol and Joe Perticone break down what’s ahead after the August recess. Will GOP members break with Trump over Epstein? Will Democrats cave on another funding deal? Plus, what really happened between Senators Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker?

Keep up with all Joe’s reporting at Press Pass: Senators Tried to Tamp Down Corruption. Trump Got Pissed.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

