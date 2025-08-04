The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Epstein Scandal May Destroy MAGA's Dreams (w/ Hawk)

Will Sommer
Aug 04, 2025
Will Sommer teams up with Hawk to take on the right-wing conspiracy circus—from Candace Owens’ bizarre lawsuit involving the Macrons to MAGA’s QAnon obsession, and Trump’s escalating Epstein disaster.

Check out Hawk! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCcrmvbQbfwSZaTgBZPrjMQ

