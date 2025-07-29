The Bulwark

TikTok’s Most Dangerous Middle-Aged Man (w/ Hawk)

Tim Miller
Jul 29, 2025
Tim Miller and Hawk talk about how the right is trying to rehab Ghislaine Maxwell, why “Blue MAGA” is embarrassing itself, and what it’s like to accidentally become a political influencer in your 50s.

Check out Hawk on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mdg650hawk7thacct

