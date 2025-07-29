TikTok’s Most Dangerous Middle-Aged Man (w/ Hawk)

Tim Miller and Hawk talk about how the right is trying to rehab Ghislaine Maxwell, why “Blue MAGA” is embarrassing itself, and what it’s like to accidentally become a political influencer in your 50s.

Check out Hawk on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mdg650hawk7thacct

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.