Tim & Bill on the Creepiest Trump Propaganda Yet

Tim Miller's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Oct 29, 2025
∙ Paid
9
3
Share

Tim Miller and Bill Kristol take on the Trump administration’s bizarre new Department of Labor ad campaign — a “white nationalist” throwback full of 1950s imagery — and Tucker Carlson’s disturbing interview with Nick Fuentes, the Holocaust-denying/Stalin-admiring streamer.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

