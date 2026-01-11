Tim & JVL: America Used to Know This Was Wrong

Tim Miller and JVL give their takes on the shocking Minneapolis ICE killing of Renee Good, the federal government’s handling of state-sanctioned violence, and what it reveals about America’s culture of death.

