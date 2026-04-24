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Tim Miller Nukes Grotesque “Pastor” Doug Wilson

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Apr 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and got into a heated on-air clash with a right-wing “pastor” while dismantling the case for Trump’s war with Iran.

Watch more Piers Morgan Uncensored: https://www.youtube.com/piersmorganuncensored

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and LA in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

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