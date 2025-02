Tim Miller appeared on MSNBC with Alex Witt and Shelby Talcott. They discussed this weeks mayhem in the Trump administration, from Bondi, Project 2025, Elon Musks "Move fast and break things" technique and much more.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.