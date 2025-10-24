The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Pete Hegseth is Getting Shredded in Right-Wing Media

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 24, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s Erielle Reshef to take on right-wing infighting as Trump’s favorite Fox host, Pete Hegseth, gets attacked by his own allies—from Pentagon insiders to the Washington Times. Plus, the fallout from Trump’s shutdown and the East Wing demolition that’s starting to look like another corruption scandal in plain sight.

Watch Katy Tur reports on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc-live-katy-tur

