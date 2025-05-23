The Bulwark

Tim Miller to JD Vance: You're a Hypocrite!

Tim Miller
May 23, 2025
Tim Miller dives into JD Vance’s jaw-dropping interview with Ross Douthat, calling out the Vice President’s holy-sounding hypocrisy and political gaslighting. From tax cuts for the rich to pre-modern brutality and the Pope’s judgment, Tim dissects Vance’s claims line by line—and exposes the bullshit behind the performance.

