Tim Miller to JD Vance: You're a Hypocrite!

Tim Miller dives into JD Vance’s jaw-dropping interview with Ross Douthat, calling out the Vice President’s holy-sounding hypocrisy and political gaslighting. From tax cuts for the rich to pre-modern brutality and the Pope’s judgment, Tim dissects Vance’s claims line by line—and exposes the bullshit behind the performance.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.