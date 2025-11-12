The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Trump’s “Anti-Establishment” Act Is Over

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Nov 12, 2025
Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House to discuss Trump’s economic mess and why his “man of the people” act is collapsing under the weight of gold-plated excess and billionaire buddies. Tim explains how Trump lost touch—and why Democrats are finally gaining the upper hand.

Watch Nicolle’s on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

