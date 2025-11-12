Tim Miller: Trump’s “Anti-Establishment” Act Is Over

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House to discuss Trump’s economic mess and why his “man of the people” act is collapsing under the weight of gold-plated excess and billionaire buddies. Tim explains how Trump lost touch—and why Democrats are finally gaining the upper hand.



Watch Nicolle’s on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.