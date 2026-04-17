Tim Miller: Trump’s “Deal” Doesn’t Add Up

Tim Miller joined Katy Tur on MS Now to walk through the growing gap between what Trump is claiming and what Iran is actually saying—highlighting major sticking points like enriched uranium and the fragile status of the Strait of Hormuz. Is this a real breakthrough… or just another rushed attempt to declare victory. Plus, Tim and Jonathan Cohn dig into new signs the White House may be quietly backing away from RFK Jr. as the politics and public health consequences become harder to ignore.



Watch Katy Tur Reports on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/katy-tur-reports

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