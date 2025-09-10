The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Tim Reacts: Two Ads That Actually Work for Democrats!

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Sep 10, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Tim Miller takes on two surprisingly effective Democratic ads — Zohran Mamdani's spoof that has billionaires freaking out and Mallory McMorrow’s football-focused spot that calls out greed and inflation.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Honest news. Smart analysis. Good faith. The Bulwark is reader-supported. To receive the latest and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture