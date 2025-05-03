Time to Bet Against America (w/ Ed Elson)

Ed Elson, co-host of the Prof G Markets podcast with Scott Galloway, joins Tim and Cam to gives financial advice to the economically depressed Gen Z and why the manosphere isn't the answer to their troubles. Plus, he explains how President Trump's tariffs have forever changed the world market, and that it may be time to bet against America's success.

