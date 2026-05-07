Todd Blanche Blew Up His Own Case Against The SPLC (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss the Supreme Court’s voting rights decision, the rush to redraw congressional maps before the midterms, Trump allies pushing criminal investigations against political enemies, the escalating fight over Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve, and the growing fears around abuse of FISA surveillance powers. Plus, Weissmann explains why the SPLC case is already DOA—and why he believes these moves are straight up authoritarian.



Buy Andrew Weissmann’s book, Liar’s Kingdom! Use code Liar15 at checkout to receive 15% off and a signed bookplate from Andrew Weissmann. Offer expires 5/19/26: https://bookshop.org/a/2344/9780316601306

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

Bulwark Live: California tickets are on sale now! Sarah and gang return to sunny Southern California for two nights May 20 & 21. For details and tickets go to TheBulwark.com/Events.

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