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Todd Blanche’s Jaw-Dropping Ethics Violation (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Andrew Weissmann's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Weissmann and Jonathan V. Last
Mar 28, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL (filling in for Sarah Longwell) joins Andrew Weissmann for a wide-ranging breakdown of a system under strain. They discuss the DOJ’s $1.25M payout to Michael Flynn, a surprising leak tied to the Trump investigations, and the backlash that followed—including a top official calling prosecutor Jack Smith a “proven liar.”

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