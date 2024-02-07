Tom Nichols: Citizen Trump

The Supreme Court's legitimacy would really be on the line if it took up Trump's completely lunatic immunity theory after the DC Circuit's airtight rejection of it. Plus, the four Republican Parties in the House, and not-a-journalist Tucker's suck up to Putin. Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes.
The Bulwark Podcast
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Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
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