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Tom Nichols: Citizen Trump
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Tom Nichols: Citizen Trump

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Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes
Feb 07, 2024
∙ Paid

The Supreme Court's legitimacy would really be on the line if it took up Trump's completely lunatic immunity theory after the DC Circuit's airtight rejection of it. Plus, the four Republican Parties in the House, and not-a-journalist Tucker's suck up to Putin. Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes.

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