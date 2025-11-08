Tom Nichols: This Is What the End of the World Sounds Like

Sunny Bunch talks with Atlantic writer and national security expert Tom Nichols about Catherine Bigelow’s new Netflix thriller A House of Dynamite—the most realistic nuclear movie in decades. They discuss how close we’ve already come to accidental Armageddon, why the real danger today is complacency, and how a generation that fears climate change has forgotten about the bomb.

