Tracy Alloway and Jordan Ritter Conn: The Global Economic Shock from a Stupid War

Trump keeps jawboning the markets to try to manage the fallout from the war on Iran, but we have yet to see the full economic impact of his foreign policy misadventure. Oil and gas facilities in the Gulf have been critically damaged and will take years to repair—which will inevitably lead to higher fuel prices. And countries are stockpiling commodities and products like fertilizer, which will also feed inflation. Plus, a new book on the social and economic travails of modern American men.

The Ringer's Jordan Ritter Conn and Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway join Tim Miller.

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