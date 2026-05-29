Catherine and JVL went LIVE at 12:30pm on Friday.
Read Catherine Rampell's 'Receipts' newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/receipts
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Trump Admin Threatens to Disrupt Air Travel Over "Sanctuary" Policies | Receipts LIVE
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
May 29, 2026
∙ Paid
Catherine and JVL went LIVE at 12:30pm on Friday.
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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