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Trump Admin Threatens to Disrupt Air Travel Over "Sanctuary" Policies | Receipts LIVE

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Catherine Rampell
May 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Catherine and JVL went LIVE at 12:30pm on Friday.

Read Catherine Rampell's 'Receipts' newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/receipts

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