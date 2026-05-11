Trump Admits His Tariffs Are Raising Prices

Sam Stein joined Katy Tur on MS Now to break down the Trump administration’s increasingly desperate messaging on the economy as prices keep climbing and voters feel the squeeze. As top Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett pointed to soaring credit card spending as proof the economy is “strong,” Trump is now proposing a federal gas tax holiday, and is considering easing tariffs on beef imports.



Watch Katy Tur Reports on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/katy-tur-reports



JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.