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Trump Botched The Easiest Photo Op Ever

Catherine Rampell's avatar
Sarah Matthews's avatar
Catherine Rampell and Sarah Matthews
Apr 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Catherine Rampell and Sarah Matthews take on the botched White House photo op that went viral. Donald Trump hosted the 2025 NCAA champion Georgia Bulldogs women’s tennis team—but puts them in the background and skips their handshake. They break down the optics, the politics, and what it reveals about the “women’s sports” talking point.

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