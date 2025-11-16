Trump Can’t Hold the Coalition Together Anymore

Sam Stein and Jack Cocchiarella take on Trump’s attacks on Rep. Massie hitting a nerve within his own base, as Marjorie Taylor Greene pivots away from Trump on CNN and die-hard MAGA loyalists start calling out the corruption and hypocrisy.

