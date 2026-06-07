Trump Completely Loses It During Bizarre NBC Interview

Tim Miller reacts to Donald Trump’s combative NBC interview, where the president lashes out at the press, revives election conspiracy theories, defends his Jan. 6 compensation fund, dismisses farmers’ economic pain, and makes fresh promises on gas prices and Iran. By the end, the interview devolves into a shouting match—and Trump storms out.



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