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Trump Completely Loses It During Bizarre NBC Interview

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller reacts to Donald Trump’s combative NBC interview, where the president lashes out at the press, revives election conspiracy theories, defends his Jan. 6 compensation fund, dismisses farmers’ economic pain, and makes fresh promises on gas prices and Iran. By the end, the interview devolves into a shouting match—and Trump storms out.

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