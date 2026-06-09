Trump Crashed the NBA Finals and Got Exactly What He Deserved

Tim Miller gives his take on Donald Trump's appearance at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the president was met with a chorus of boos from Knicks fans. Tim breaks down the reaction inside MSG, the even harsher response from fans gathered outside to watch the game, and the attempts by Fox News to spin away what everyone could plainly hear. Why does Trump's movement always seem to need validation and why can't they just admit when the crowd turns against him?



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