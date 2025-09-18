The Bulwark

Trump Cries Over Crab Legs! RICO Against Protesters?! Free Speech Is Dead!

Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Sep 18, 2025
Tim, Sarah and JVL are BACK!

Trump’s allies want to charge protesters with RICO, Kash Patel stonewalls, Trump plays the victim, and MAGA world spins new truly nutty conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

For our friends in Canada, we added a second live show with Sarah, Tim and Sam to the schedule. Tickets are on sale now for our bonus Bulwark in Toronto: Live Q&A Matinee show on Saturday, September 27, here.

