The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl from Maryland's avatar
Cheryl from Maryland
3hEdited

Hey, Jim, I did beat you. 100% correct identifying RFK Jr. vs. Dr. Nick. Ha, Ha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
jpg's avatar
jpg
2h

Jeez, was the Alaska fiasco only a week ago?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture