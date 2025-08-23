Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Putin Tanks Trump’s Supposed Peace Effort Cathy Young · Aug 22 THE BIZARRE TWISTS AND TURNS of Donald Trump’s Ukraine peacemaking project continue: Just three days after the president announced in a triumphant Truth Social post that Vladimir Putin was willing to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky—either one on … Read full story

Who said it? RFK Jr. or The Simpsons’ Dr. Nick? (TNR) I got 92%. Can you beat me?

Salzburg Journal, Part III… Jay Nordlinger on habits, Habsburgs, Humperdinck, and more.

Where is Crimea? And other things you (and US presidents) should know. (Kyiv Independent)

5 days of diplomacy… 5 days of deadly Russian attacks on Ukraine, Yuliia Taradiuk reports for the Kyiv Independent.

