Trump Gets Qatari Jet, While Families Pay More.

Tim Miller
May 14, 2025
Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports to discuss Trump accepting a luxury jet from Qatar, his administration’s reckless immigration policies, and massive tariff hikes that amount to a tax on working families.

