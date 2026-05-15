Trump Goes to China, Gets Nothing, Comes Back to Iran Crisis

Tim Miller talked to Nicolle Wallace on MS NOW to give his take on Trump’s embarrassing summit in China, where Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and left with no results for ending the war in Iran. Plus, Tim gave his take on the proposed $1.7 billion fund tied to Trump allies and January 6-related figures, raising fresh concerns about corruption, political favoritism, and taxpayer money being directed toward controversial recipients.



Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house



JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

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