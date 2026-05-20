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Trump Humiliates John Cornyn With Paxton Endorsement

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Donald Trump just endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over longtime Senator John Cornyn. Tim Miller joined Chris Jansing on MS Now to say it’s one of the most humiliating political rejections imaginable. After years of defending Trump, flattering Trump, and publicly groveling for Trump’s approval, Cornyn still got tossed aside in favor of Paxton, a scandal-plagued MAGA loyalist. Tim breaks down why Trump’s endorsement matters, what it says about the Republican Party, and why Democrats believe James Talarico could now have a real opening in Texas.

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