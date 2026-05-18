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Yes, Trump’s Disgraceful IRS Settlement is Real

Andrew Egger's avatar
Joe Perticone's avatar
Andrew Egger and Joe Perticone
May 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Joe Perticone give their takes on Trump’s shocking new $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” settlement fund, a scheme that could funnel taxpayer money to January 6 defendants and other Trump allies. They explain how the administration rushed the deal to avoid judicial scrutiny, why Congress likely won’t stop it, and how Republicans could end up politically trapped ahead of a tough midterm season defending payouts to convicted rioters.

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