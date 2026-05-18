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Trump Stumbles in Bible Reading + Possible IRS Settlement NEWS! | MAGA Mondays LIVE

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
May 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Sommer went live to cover Trump withdrawing his $10B lawsuit against the IRS, the $1.7B slush fund for MAGA allies, Trump’s bizarre Bible reading, Laura Loomer’s fight with Thomas Massie that includes accusations of swinging and cocaine, and groyper drama about a witch that you need to hear to believe.

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