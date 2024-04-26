Recently in The Bulwark:

A new documentary… From our friends at the Connors Institute about “the problem of misinformation and disinformation in America, how it impacts both the left and right, and what we might do about it.”

He’s not running… Peter Meijer has dropped out of the Senate race in Michigan.

New Zealand's Building Boom—And What the World Must Learn From It by Joseph Politano.

The WA GOP put it in writing… that they’re not into democracy (Seattle Times).

Remember “Let’s Go Brandon?” It’s still a thing where I live because he grew up here, but… this is too funny. Remember: the MAGA ethos is be a goldfish when it comes to these things. But we’re here to keep you you updated on these shooting stars.

Authoritarians like Trump… Don’t debate (Resolute Square).

The Anglosphere Has An Advantage… On Immigration (John Burn-Murdoch Financial Times)

Poodle pumper… Hound hitter… This story in The Guardian about Kristi Noem admitting she killed a dog on purpose reminded me of this classic Grosse Pointe Blank scene. And the Biden campaign is already all over it.

“Donald Trump is sick. He is a sick individual. The idea that he would align himself with criminals who attacked and assaulted law enforcement officers doing their job is sick. Anybody who would support that is equally demented”

—Officer Michael Fanone

Meanwhile, in Saint Louis… Deal with Augustine Institute buying Boeing campus raises eyebrows (Fox2). Why is a religion on the decline, closing its schools and parishes, buying a Fortune 100’s 240 acre property for a graduate school?

In local news… 'If I had a firearm, I probably would have used it' | More alleged victims come forward accusing contractor of taking money (WUSA9)

The Trumpification of the Supreme Court… Adam Serwer writes at The Atlantic: “The conservative justices have shown they are ready to sacrifice any law or principle to save the former president.”

Your feel good news story about news… The Onion is coming back, friend of the newsletter Ben Collins has purchased it with some other media vets (NYT). Apparently, there might be a return to print, the employees get to keep their jobs, nobody has to move, the union stays, and they’re going to try and pay people more? If that’s not enough, The Onion News Network is coming back, #NewsWithoutMercy.

