The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
"Ukraine is anti-Christian" and other Russian Lies
0:00
-1:00:56

"Ukraine is anti-Christian" and other Russian Lies

Mona Charen
,
Philip Bump
,
Anne Applebaum
, and 2 others
Apr 26, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Anne Applebaum joins the panel (with Philip Bump) to discuss Ukraine's war effort, Russian disinformation, campus protests, and a change of pace for final segment.

Leave a comment

What would you have put on the Voyager Spacecraft?

Mona: Images of human love: parents interacting with babies (joy), a dog reacting to being reunited, humans taking care of other humans with a handicap (compassion).

Damon: Holy texts of major religions, Plato's Republic, Beethoven, Bach, Mozart, and the Beatles.

Philip: The vessel itself is a message, and a Haiku by Issa.

Linda:, a reproduction of Aphrodite of Knidos Sculpture by Praxiteles, Michelangelo's David, Gorecki and Beethoven.

To add Beg to Differ to your podcast player of choice, click here.

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Anne Applebaum
Writes Open Letters Subscribe
Damon Linker
Writes Notes from the Middleground Subscribe
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
Philip Bump
Writes Philip’s Substack Subscribe
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
Will Dysfunctional House GOP Do the Right Thing?
  Mona CharenBenjamin WittesDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez
The Tabloidization of America
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda ChavezWilliam Galston, and Patterico
Will Double Haters Park Their Votes on RFK Jr.?
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and William Galston
Sacrilege for Sale
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda Chavez, and William Galston
Trump is Hard Up for Cash
  Mona CharenNicholas GrossmanDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
Trump's Georgia Acts Were Even Worse Than You Thought
  Mona Charen and Michael Isikoff
The Dreaded General Election Arrives
  A.B. StoddardDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez