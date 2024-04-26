"Ukraine is anti-Christian" and other Russian Lies

Anne Applebaum joins the panel (with Philip Bump) to discuss Ukraine's war effort, Russian disinformation, campus protests, and a change of pace for final segment.

What would you have put on the Voyager Spacecraft?

Mona: Images of human love: parents interacting with babies (joy), a dog reacting to being reunited, humans taking care of other humans with a handicap (compassion).



Damon: Holy texts of major religions, Plato's Republic, Beethoven, Bach, Mozart, and the Beatles.



Philip: The vessel itself is a message, and a Haiku by Issa.



Linda:, a reproduction of Aphrodite of Knidos Sculpture by Praxiteles, Michelangelo's David, Gorecki and Beethoven.

