Mona Charen hosts an emergency Bulwark Live, joined by Kim Wehle and Gregg Nunziata, they break down the oral arguments before SCOTUS on the question of presidential immunity in the Jan. 6 trial. Recorded April 25.
Share this post
Will SCOTUS Give Trump Immunity?
www.thebulwark.com
Will SCOTUS Give Trump Immunity?
Apr 26, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Thursday Night Bulwark
Audio
The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kim Wehle
Recent Episodes
Will SCOTUS Give Trump Immunity?